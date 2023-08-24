UK and US-based ZeroAvia and the UAE’s Masdar have partnered to explore hydrogen production and supply projects and build aircraft refuelling infrastructure at key locations.

The focus will initially be on projects in North America and Europe, while also exploring opportunities to establish clean flight operations in the UAE, a press statement from ZeroAvia said.

The US and the UK based ZeroAvia is focused on hydrogen-electric aviation. This collaboration is likely to power the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial flights.

ZeroAvia is working with some of the world’s largest energy companies to convene the provision of fuel for its airline operator customers, as early as 2025.

The company is targeting refueling onboard aircraft tanks for up to 90- seat aircraft at commercial airports by the end of this decade.

Each aircraft would require up to one tonne of hydrogen per each short regional flight driving the demand for hundreds of tonnes of zero emissions fuels daily, the statement added.

ZeroAvia has secured experimental certificates for its three prototype aircrafts from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs, secured pre-orders for nearly 2,000 engines from a number of major global airlines, with future revenue potential of over $10 billion. ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government’s Jet Zero Council.

