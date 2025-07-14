Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced that it has started up the final reduction cell in the company’s next generation smelting technology pilot project at Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi.

The pilot is a key step in readying EX smelting technology for large-scale industrialisation, making the project an important foundation of EGA’s future growth and the further strengthening of EGA’s position as the technology provider of choice in the global aluminium industry.

EX is EGA’s 10th generation smelting technology and produces more aluminium with less energy and lower emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Homaid Al Shimmari said: "EX technology enhances EGA’s ability to remain at the forefront of the global aluminium industry. Our aim is to apply this technology in our planned facility in Oklahoma, the first new primary aluminium production plant to be built in the US since 1980."

"As part of this effort, we will test the technology using alumina refined from bauxite sourced from multiple locations, to further prove its potential for global deployment," he stated.

CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said the pilot EX is a strategic project for EGA, and is the latest chapter in its long history of industry leadership through technology innovation.

"The performance of EX reduction cells during start-up and in the first weeks of production has been even better than expected, and I am excited about what this technology will achieve," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

