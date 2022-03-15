UK-based energy services company Petrofac announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract by in-country subsidiary of Egypt-focused Mediterranean Energy Partners (MEP) for a green hydrogen to ammonia project.

The company said in a press statement that the project is an early-stage study assessing the feasibility of a green hydrogen to ammonia facility that will target the production of 125,000 tonnes of green ammonia a year for export, using a mix of solar and wind energy.

The scope also includes sizing the electrolysers and the feasibility of export facilities at Ain Sokhna Port on the Gulf of Suez.

Alex Haynes, Head of Business Development, New Energy Services, Petrofac, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Mediterranean Energy Partners with its strategic green energy project. This award builds on our growing track record in the new energy space and recent green hydrogen projects in Australia, the UK, and other global locations.”

MEP’s CEO Taner Sensoy added: “We are excited to work with Petrofac on the feasibility of our export focused green hydrogen/ammonia production facility. We believe that green hydrogen will play a critical role in the energy transition. Egypt is uniquely positioned to provide low-cost renewable energy, access to export markets, and track record of hosting large scale projects with available talent, services, and infrastructure.

