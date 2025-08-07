British aviation company, Vertical Aerospace, has announced that Morocco will participate in the production of the VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft through a Spanish company’s industrial operations in Casablanca.

In partnership with Aciturri Aerostructures, a major aerospace supplier, Vertical Aerospace will build the airframe of its VX4 aircraft.

Under the agreement, Aciturri will manufacture all structural components of the VX4, wings, tail, pylons, and fuselage, both in pre-series and certified production versions, Aciturri said in a statement, adding that part of the manufacturing will take place at Aciturri’s facility in Morocco.

Aciturri will also handle the engineering of key components and oversee the production process, focusing on quality, traceability, and energy performance.

Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson said the VX4 requires a structure that is both lightweight and strong, and that Aciturri has the industrial capacity to bring the aircraft into full-scale production.

The VX4 is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot and has a range of 160 kilometers and a cruising speed of 240 km/h.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

