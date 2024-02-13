Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) and UAE-based Titan Lithium have signed a 50-year land lease agreement to set up a lithium processing plant in Khalifa Industrial Area (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah) at the cost of 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.36 billion).

The plant, developed in three stages, will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide for battery makers and electric vehicle (EV) OEMs worldwide.

The facility, covering an area of more than 290,000 square metres, will import approximately 150,000 tonnes of lithium annually from its mines in Zimbabwe for processing through the adjacent Khalifa Port.

“Lithium is the new oil, and through this project, we are positioning the UAE, and specifically Abu Dhabi, as a pivotal hub in the lithium processing domain,” said Vaibhav Jain, founder and president of Titan Lithium Industries.

As part of its commitment to achieving the net-zero emissions target, the UAE aims to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50 percent of all sold vehicles by 2050, thereby boosting demand for battery materials in the country.

