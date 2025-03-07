Abu Dhabi-based TAQA and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power are among several foreign firms that have been awarded mega green hydrogen projects in Morocco with a total cost of nearly $32 billion, the local press reported on Friday.

The Moroccan government has selected the two Arab firms and other local and international companies for the construction of six hydrogen projects in South Morocco, Sabah Akadir and other publications said, citing a government statement.

The statement said the government awarded the projects after talks with the bidding firms, which also comprise China’s United Energy Group (UEG), Germany’s Nordex, Acciona and Cepsa of Spain, and six local companies including Nareva.

The selected companies include the ORNX consortium, comprising American firm Ortus, Spain’s Acciona, and Germany’s Nordex, which will focus on ammonia production.

A second consortium, formed by TAQA and Spain’s Cepsa, will produce both ammonia and industrial fuel.

Moroccan company Nareva will invest in a comprehensive project encompassing ammonia, industrial fuel, and green steel production, while Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power will concentrate on green steel manufacturing.

Additionally, a Chinese consortium consisting of UEG and China Three Gorges will establish ammonia production facilities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

