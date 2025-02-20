TrinaTracker, a unit of China-based Trinasolar Company, will set up a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Trina Tracker for Renewable Energy factory is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the company said in a press statement.

Located in the 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), specialising in manufacturing the Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems.

It will start operations in the first quarter of 2025, the statement said.

The project is the company’s fourth manufacturing plant, joining its existing operations in China, Spain, and Brazil.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the factory will operate with zero pollutant emissions during the production process.

Saudi Arabia’s solar market is projected to reach $125.2 billion by 2033, the company statement said.

