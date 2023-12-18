Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt has signed a cooperation protocol with Ora Developers Egypt to provide integrated communication and smart-city services at the latter’s real estate projects, according to an emailed press release.

As per the sealed deal, the telecom operator will install a package of cutting-edge services inside the residential, commercial, and administrative units of Ora Developers’ projects.

Moreover, Telecom Egypt will build cellular signal boosters to ensure high efficiency and coverage of the network at all the real estate developer’s projects.

The protocol also covers granting Telecom Egypt the rights to be the official and exclusive sponsor of Ora Developers in the domain of telecom and internet for any major event and festival that takes part in one of the real estate company’s projects.

