Saudi Arabia-based Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) is planning to set up a blue ammonia plant in the Kingdom.

Blue Ammonia is type of low-carbon ammonia produced from natural gas feedstock with carbon dioxide emitted during the production captured and stored

The Tadawul-listed company said in a statement that it has received the approval of the Ministry of Energy for allocating the required quantities of feedstock to set up a Blue Ammonia Plant.

The plant, which will be located in Jubail Industrial City, will have a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per year.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

