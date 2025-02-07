The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region aims to produce nearly 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of hydrogen in 2030, focussing mainly on green hydrogen, Dubai-based Dii Desert Energy said in a report.

More than 110 hydrogen projects have been announced in the region, with combined renewable energy requirements totalling over 450 GW.

Achieving the 10 mtpa target will require approximately 128 gigawatts (GW) of additional renewable capacity, the consultancy predicted.

However, many of these projects are expected to be completed beyond 2030, the report said.

Over 90 percent of the projects are focused on green hydrogen, while the remaining 10% are categorised as “blue” hydrogen, involving fossil-based production methods with carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), and “yellow” hydrogen uses waste as feedstock.

Egypt leads with 29 announced hydrogen projects, driven by a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed during COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.



Saudi Arabia has the highest target, covering different hydrogen colours. The Kingdom hosts NEOM, a giga-project by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is spearheading hydrogen innovation.

Currently under construction, NEOM Green Hydrogen aims to produce 1.2 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen, powered by two dedicated 4 GW solar and wind projects, said Chiara Aruffo, Director of Research, Dii Desert Energy.

Meanwhile, the UAE intends to position itself as a major producer of low-emissions hydrogen by 2031 by developing supply chains, establishing hydrogen oases and creating research centres for hydrogen technologies.

The National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 sets a target of 1.4 mtpa by 2031, of which one mtpa is from green hydrogen and 0.4 mtpa is from blue hydrogen.



Several projects are under development, with two pilot projects currently operational, the report said.

In Oman, green hydrogen developments are being orchestrated by state-run Hydrom, aiming to meet a production target of 1-1.25 mtpa of green hydrogen by 2030.

Through two rounds of auctions, Hydrom has awarded eight projects: five in the Duqm area and three in Salalah. If all awarded projects are realised on time, the production target for 2030 will likely be exceeded and reach 1.38 mtpa, Aruffo stated.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

