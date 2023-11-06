Saudi’s Northern Region Cement Co announced that it has signed a contract with Germany’s KHD Humboldt Wedag to build a cement plant in Iraq.

Northern Cement said in a stock exchange statement that it would invest nearly $139 million in the project, which would have a production capacity of 1.32 million tonnes per annum.

The statement did not mention the plant’s location in Iraq but said it would be completed within 16 months.

KHD Humboldt Wedag said in a statement that it will design and deliver the plant while parent company AVIC will execute the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) portion.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.