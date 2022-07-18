Infrastructure works in Al-Kharj Industrial City and Dhurma Industrial City are 58 percent and 54 percent complete, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing a recent report issued by Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon).

Infrastructure work is 4 percent complete in Qassim Industrial City, while Riyadh's 2nd and 3rd Industrial Cities are 37 percent finished.

Modon has achieved a 16 percent completion rate on infrastructure and rainwater drainage works in Jeddah's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Industrial Cities.

Since 2001, Modon has been overseeing 36 current and planned industrial cities across the Kingdom, the newspaper reported.

