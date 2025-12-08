RIYADH — Domestic tourism spending in Saudi Arabia reached SR105 billion riyals ($28 billion) by the end of the third quarter of 2025, marking an 18% year-on-year increase, Deputy Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a panel titled “Promising Sectors in Line with Government Spending Targets” at the Budget Forum 2026, Princess Haifa said the tourism sector remains one of the most promising engines of national economic diversification.

She noted steady growth in international tourism, with European visitors rising 14% this year and travelers from East Asia and the Pacific increasing 15%.

Domestic tourists, she stressed, continue to play a central role in sustaining long-term sector growth.

Princess Haifa highlighted rapid expansion in private accommodation facilities, which grew by 1,250% compared with last year.

More than 31,000 licenses have been issued for rural lodges and private hospitality homes, reflecting rising demand and investor interest.

She added that the tourism ecosystem welcomed over 100 million visitors, with total spending in the sector reaching SR275 billio.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia also recorded a historic milestone of nearly 30 million inbound tourists in 2024, an 8% increase year-on-year. Their combined spending stood at SR168.5 billion, up 19% from 2023.

Princess Haifa said the ministry continues to empower the private sector, with more than 5,700 tourism licenses issued —representing 40% growth— underscoring the sector’s appeal and strong returns for investors.

She pointed to key initiatives supporting investment attraction, including the launch of a unified data platform that provides transparent, real-time insights into market performance, spending patterns, and visitor trends.

She added that digital service platforms now allow investors to complete procedures quickly and efficiently, ensuring greater ease of doing business.

“These achievements do not represent an endpoint,” Princess Haifa said. “We continue to pursue new targets year after year.”

