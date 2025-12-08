Egypt - El Nasr Clothing and Textiles Company (KABO) announced the rollout of a comprehensive development and expansion plan for its factories in Amreya and Hadra, a move that will raise the company’s total production capacity to more than 85,000 pieces per day once the upgrades are completed.

The plan also increases the number of production lines across both factories from 41 to 78. The expansion includes strengthening cutting-room capabilities, adding new production lines, and enhancing overall operational efficiency in line with the company’s strategy to scale up contract manufacturing and expand exports to regional and international markets.

The strategic agreements supporting these expansions were signed on the sidelines of KABO’s participation in Egypt Stitch & Tex, one of the region’s largest specialized exhibitions for textiles and ready-made garments.

As part of the development plan, an advanced automatic cutting machine has been supplied and installed at the Amreya factory, boosting daily cutting productivity to around 30,000 pieces. This upgrade forms part of a broader overhaul of cutting-room operations aimed at improving efficiency and throughput.

At the Amreya factory, the number of production lines has been increased from 4 to 12, raising daily capacity to up to 10,000 pieces and supporting the company’s growing contract manufacturing commitments.

At the Hadra factory, the number of production lines has risen from 37 to 66, increasing daily output from 40,000 pieces to approximately 75,000 pieces, depending on product type and line configuration. This expansion significantly strengthens the company’s ability to grow its presence in export markets.

These upgrades were implemented through cooperation agreements with leading international garment manufacturing technology companies, including Italy’s FK Group, represented by Managing Director Sergio Gori; Turkey’s OZER Machine, represented by General Manager Ahmet Özer; and China’s Supreme Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., represented by Regional Director Felix.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sherif Moussa, Chairman of MIT, the exclusive agent of these brands in Egypt.

