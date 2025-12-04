Saudi Arabia - Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud stressed that the tourism sector in the Kingdom has witnessed rapid growth and achieved several targets, thanks to alignment and integrated efforts among all entities.

She noted that spending in the tourism sector reached SAR275 billion ($73 billion), while the number of domestic and international tourists surpassed 116 million, with the next target set at 150 million, reported SPA news.

Speaking at the Budget Forum 2026, Princess Haifa said that tourism is among the promising sectors for diversifying the national economy, adding that the number of European tourists increased by 14% this year, while tourists from East Asia and the Pacific rose by 15%.

She stressed the significance of domestic tourists as a key driver of sustainable sector growth.

She pointed out that by the end of the third quarter of 2025, domestic tourist spending exceeded SAR105 billion, marking an 18% increase, and that private hospitality facilities recorded a remarkable 1,250% growth compared to last year.

More than 31,000 licenses were issued for rural inns and hospitality “private homes.”

She stressed that these achievements are not a final destination, but part of ongoing progress toward further annual targets.

She also discussed the Ministry of Tourism’s key initiatives to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

