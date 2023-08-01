Saudi Arabia’s First Milling Company has signed a 98 million Saudi riyal ($26.12 million) contract with Buhler, a Switzerland-based milling equipment manufacturer, to purchase two flour units to increase the capacity of mills in its largest plant in Jeddah.



The wheat milling capacity of mill A will increase by 83.3 percent to 550 tonnes per day from 300 tonnes per day, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.



The milling capacity of mill B will rise by 22.2 percent to 550 tonnes per day from 450 tonnes per day.



First Milling has received approval from the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) for the capacity upgrades.



Work on the project will start in the second quarter of 2024, with mill A expected for completion in fourth quarter of 2024 and mill B in fourth quarter of 2025.



(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)