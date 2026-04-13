Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has announced that its total investments in the industrial cities has risen to over SAR1.5 trillion ($400 billion) by the end of 2025, according to its annual report.

The country’s flagship industrial hubs, Jubail is focused on petrochemicals and heavy industry, while Yanbu serves as a refining and downstream processing centre on the Red Sea coast, together forming dual export gateways linking Saudi industry to global markets.

According to SRCJY, the growth underscores the commission’s role as a key enabler of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme (NIDLP), which aims to position the kingdom as a global industrial and logistics hub by developing the industrial, mining, energy, and logistics sectors and enhancing their integration and investment attractiveness.

The figure reflects the scale of investments and the alignment of the authority’s efforts with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy, which seeks to develop national industries, maximize value addition, and expand the production base, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy and increasing the contribution of the non-oil sector to economic growth.

Established in 1975, the Royal Commission was created to develop Jubail and Yanbu as integrated industrial cities, designed to leverage hydrocarbon resources to build downstream petrochemical and manufacturing ecosystems supported by ports, infrastructure networks, and industrial services.

Over the decades, the two cities have become central pillars of the kingdom’s industrial base and export capacity.

Today, NIDLP brings together key entities responsible for industrial transformation, including the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon), the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, co-ordinating financing, industrial land development and sectoral expansion.

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