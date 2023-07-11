Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), Saudi Aramco, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have broken ground on Makeen, the first facility to manufacture marine engines in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Dussur.

The companies announced in a press statement in July 2019 that the manufacturing facility will be located in Ras Al-Khair, the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, and manufacture 2-stroke and 4-stroke marine and electric power plants engines, as well as marine pumps.

Saudi Aramco will own 55 percent of the joint venture. Dussur will hold a 15 percent stake, while HHI will own a 30 percent stake.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

