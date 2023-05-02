Saudi Arabia has invited bids for the operation of low-cost domestic and international flights from its King Fahd Airport in the Eastern port of Dammam.

In a statement published on its Twitter page on Monday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said all interested investors can apply for the license.

It said the tender is in line with a strategy by GACA to expand the air transport industry as part of Vision 2030 which aims to turn the Gulf Kingdom to a global logistics hub.

GACA noted that the strategy targets a capacity of 330 million passengers and an international network of at least 250 destinations.

