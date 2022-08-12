Saudi Arabia issued permits for industrial projects worth more than one billion Saudi riyals ($233 million) in June as part of plans to expand the non-oil sector and diversify its economy, according to official data.

A report by the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry showed the Gulf Kingdom issued 90 permits for industrial projects in June.

They covered metals, chemicals, foodstuff, building materials, machinery and other light and medium products, the report showed.

Permits issued in the first half of 2022 stood at 501, bringing the total licences for non-oil manufacturing projects to 10,675 with a value of 1.36 trillion riyals ($362 billion), the report said, adding that small industrial units accounted for nearly 83% of the total permits granted in June.

