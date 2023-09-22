The fourth edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress saw the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the shipping and logistics sectors.

The two-day event, being held at Dhahran Expo, concluded on Thursday.

The first MoU was signed between the Saudi-listed National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) and SAIL, a Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) subsidiary.

The MoU aims to drive collaboration in sustainable shipping, promote circular economy principles and advance sustainable practices within the maritime industry.

The second MoU was signed between the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and SIRC to advance maritime sustainability in the Kingdom.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

