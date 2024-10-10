Cruise Saudi, a unit of the country's wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) responsible for the creation and development of the kingdom’s cruise sector, has signed up PC Marine Services as the main contractor for the development of a private island on the Red Sea for cruise tourism.

The Red Sea Private Island project is anticipated to be ready for cruise visitors this December.

On completion, the premium development will turn the island into a new destination to explore in Saudi, exclusive to cruise passengers. Facilities will include a welcome centre, dining area, and beach club with private villas and sunbeds to accommodate initially up to 2,000 guests, said the statement from Cruise Saudi.

Authentically Saudi in both design and experiences, the private island will be a first of its kind offering in the Red Sea. Cruise lines will stop at the island for a day trip, where visitors can make the most of the facilities or book one of the many land and sea excursions, it stated.

Barbara Buczek, Cruise Saudi’s Chief Destination Experiences Officer, said: "The creation of this new cruise destination in the Red Sea marks an exciting step in the development of Saudi’s cruise industry."

"We look forward to welcoming cruise lines and their passengers to experience authentic Saudi hospitality, culture and activities in the heart of the Red Sea," stated Buczek at the signing ceremony held at the headquarters of Cruise Saudi in Jeddah.

The development of the private island marks a strategic and innovative next step in Cruise Saudi’s vision to create a thriving cruise sector.

In line with Vision 2030’s goals to diversify Saudi’s economy, the island will be an attractive proposition for international visitors, both frequent cruisers and those new to cruise, he added.

A leader in the marine construction industry, PC Marine Services has overseen projects including the Obhur Waterfront Jeddah development and cruise berth improvements in Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu.

"We are proud to be selected as the main contractor for the Private Island project," remarked its CEO and President Adnan Alshareef.

"At PC Marine, we recognise the importance of this remarkable opportunity to become a key contributor to the Kingdom’s marine infrastructure and the Saudi Vision 2030 by being a success partner with Cruise Saudi, and above all contributing to the flourishing tourism sector in Saudi Arabia," he added.

