Cement exports from Saudi Arabia surged 43.4 percent year-on-year to 773,000 tonnes in September 2022, Aljazira Capital said in its new report.

Local sales stood at 4.26 million, rising 7.1 percent year-on-year but dipped 2.7 percent month-on-month.

Domestic sales stood at 38.2 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 38.5 million tonens in the same period last year, down 0.7 percent.

On the other hand, exports declined 3.7 percent to 6.4 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022 compared to 6.7 million tonnes in the previous year.

Hail Cement Company and Yamama Cement Company registered the highest increase of 96.7 percent year-on-year and 51 percent year-on-year, respectively, for domestic cement sales in the first nine months of 2022.

Clinker inventories stood at 35.8 million tonnes, rising 3.6 percent year-on-year but remained stable month-on-month at the end of September 2022.

The report stated that the total utilisation rate of the cement sector declined to 68.9 percent in September 2022, compared to 72.2 percent in September 2021.

Cement sales reached 4.38 million tonnes in August 2022, rising 10 percent year-on-year and 19.2 percent month-on-month, AlJazira Capital had said in its previous report.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)