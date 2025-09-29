Saudi Arabia has held discussion with China's discussions with Minth Group, a global automotive parts manufacturer specialising in aluminum and plastic components, on strategic cooperation in automotive supply chain development.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef explored with senior executives from Minth Group opportunities to integrate Saudi-produced aluminum and plastic materials into the company's automotive parts manufacturing processes, during his visit to Shanghai, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The conversations addressed Saudi Arabia's automotive industry targets of producing 300,000 vehicles annually by 2030, with Minth Group's expansion plans aligning with the Kingdom's vision to develop comprehensive automotive supply chains.

The discussions highlighted how Saudi Arabia's growing aluminum production capacity and world-class petrochemical industry provide competitive advantages for automotive parts manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Strategy identifies automotive manufacturing as a critical driver of economic diversification, aiming to create integrated value chains from raw materials to finished vehicles. The Kingdom's automotive sector already includes operational facilities such as Lucid Motors, with Hyundai and CEER plants under development, creating substantial demand for automotive components and materials.

The Kingdom's strategic advantages in automotive manufacturing include its central geographic location providing access to regional markets, competitive energy costs, and specialised industrial clusters such as the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City. These developments support the creation of a comprehensive automotive ecosystem that attracts international manufacturers and suppliers. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has implemented targeted incentive programs to facilitate the establishment of automotive component manufacturing facilities.

The meeting with Minth Group represents part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to develop downstream industries that add value to domestic mineral resources. The Kingdom's mineral wealth, combined with its petrochemical production capabilities, provides a strong foundation for automotive parts manufacturing and related industries. The discussions explored how Saudi Arabia's natural resources could be transformed into high-value automotive components for both domestic use and export markets.

Strategic partnerships with international automotive companies continue to advance, with Saudi Arabia's industrial cities and economic zones offering state-of-the-art infrastructure for manufacturing operations. The Kingdom's quality certification frameworks ensure that automotive components produced locally meet international standards while addressing regional market requirements. The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization has developed specific standards for automotive components that align with global benchmarks.

