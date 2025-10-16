Riyadh – Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company signed two contracts with Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia to supply steel towers for a combined value of SAR 207.08 million on 15 October.

The first agreement, valued at SAR 100.64 million, aims to construct a 380-volt line in the central region for one year, according to a bourse statement.

In a separate disclosure, the company announced the signing of another contract valued at SAR 106.43 million to supply steel towers for the project.

The financial impact of the contracts will begin in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, with deliveries commencing in March 2026.

On 29 May, the Tadawul-listed company penned a SAR 167.64 million contract with Trading & Development Partnership Company.

