Qatar-based IT services provider MEEZA will expand its data centre capacity by 4 megawatts (MW) as part of its strategic move to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the country.



The scaling of its data centre capabilities will allow the company to meet the growing demand for AI, high-performance computing, cloud services, and data security solutions in Qatar and beyond, the company said in a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange on Tuesday.



The new capacity will enable the latest technologies in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, and smart cities.



In addition, MEEZA signed a Shariah-compliant facility with the locally-listed Dukhan Bank for 135 million Qatari rials ($37.15 million) to support its expansion, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

