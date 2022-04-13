Investors in Saudi Arabia are planning to build a coffee plant at a cost of around 65.7 million Saudi riyals ($17.5 million) to utilise an increase in local production, a Saudi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plant will be based in the Southwestern Jizan province and will produce nearly 1,788 tonnes per year, the Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia said.

Jizan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has completed a feasibility study for the project, which will be offered to local investors, the report said.

“This factory in Jizan is one of 11 investment opportunities proposed by the Chamber, which has already carried feasibility studies for them,” it added.

The report noted that the planned factory is intended to tap growth in local coffee output, which it estimated at nearly 1,810 tonnes per year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)