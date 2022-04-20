Jordan has issued tenders for a new industrial zone within a drive to increase such facilities and attract industrial capital, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The zone is located in Zarqa City, nearly 25 km east of the capital Amman, and it will have an area of around six sq km, the Arabic language daily Addustour said.

The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) issued the tender this week after the completion of design and environment studies for the three-phase project, the paper said.

Phase 1 of the project, located nearly 15 km of the Zarqa Free Zone, is scheduled to be completed within two years after the contract is awarded, the paper said, quoting JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid.

“This is an important project given the zone’s proximity to roads connecting Jordan with Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria and to several industrial facilities in the governorate…this will provide a strong incentive to potential investors,” Juwaid said.

The new zone will focus on attracting light industries including chemicals, engineering, packaging, paper, food and other products, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)