Doha, Qatar: Over 450 Qatari industrial companies are expected to participate at 9th edition of the Made in Qatar exhibition 2023 which will be held under the patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from November 29 to December 2, Qatar Chamber (QC) announced at a press conference yesterday.

The expo which is being organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) aims to provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into the products and services within the industrial sector.

Participants will have the chance to engage with industry experts and investors, get acquainted with the successful companies operating in the state, and grasp their capacity for expanding activities, enhancing competitiveness, and highlighting innovation.

Addressing the media, QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani conveyed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his continuous support to the exhibition since its inception in 2009, stressing that the Amir’s consistent support constitutes a strong impetus for the Qatari private sector, particularly for the Qatari industry — a cornerstone of any advanced economy.

Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted that the State has achieved a myriad of significant developments and accomplishments in recent years by establishing a world-class infrastructure and enacting progressive legislation. These efforts are aligned with the State’s endeavours to accomplish the goals set forth in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The official said that the exhibition is anticipated to feature the participation of over 450 Qatari industrial companies across six sectors, encompassing furniture, food, petrochemicals, services, SMEs, and various industries.

QC Chairman emphasised that this year’s edition of the expo follows dazzling success Qatar achieved in hosting World Cup, underscoring that Qatari industry has achieved remarkable development and successive leaps and bounds in recent years, thanks to the strong support of the Wise Leadership. He also stressed pivotal role of government-provided facilities and incentives in this progress.

He further added, “These factors have bolstered competitiveness and quality of Qatari product, facilitating its penetration into global markets.”

For his part, Abdulrahman Al Ansari QC board member and Chairperson of the Exhibition’s Technical Committee, said that this year’s edition of the exhibition will be different. He pointed out that the state has build an advanced infrastructure, stressing that this will provide the private sector with opportunities for active contribution to the growth of the domestic production. He further affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to addressing all obstacles facing the progress of the industrial sector in partnership with all relevant stakeholders within the State.

In a response to a question regarding the expected number of participating companies at the expo, Al Ansari said that the expo will be held on an area of 30,000 sqm. He also said that the expected number of exhibitors is around 450 companies, expressing the Chamber’s invitation to all private sector companies to participate in this significant event.

Responding to a question regarding the incentives provided by the state to enhance industrial production and boost exports, Saleh bin Majed Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at MoCI expressed gratitude to the Chamber for organising the expo, stressing its pivotal role in promoting local products.

He reassured that the Ministry is interested in supporting exporters and elevating Qatari exports. He further emphasised the collective efforts of both entities in fostering a conducive business environment and motivating companies to establish value-added projects that contribute to the national economy.

Al Khulaifi also underlined the significance of enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector, enabling it to manufacture products that hold economic advantages and can effectively compete both domestically and on the international stage.

The conference also was attended by QC board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Abdulrahman Abduljaleel Abdulghani, in addition to Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, the Executive Director of Advisory and Incubation at Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

