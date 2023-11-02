Renaissance Services, the Oman-based accommodation, services and Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) provider, has tied up with local company Wakud to convert Used Cooking Oil (UCO) from Renaissance’s industrial-scale central kitchens into biodiesel.

The partnership was initiated earlier this year by sending more than 9,000 litres of UCO to Wakud's Khazaen Industrial City facility to be converted into biodiesel, Renaissance said in a press statement.

Stephen R Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance Services said: “We are pleased to partner with Wakud in line with the pillar of Sustainable Environment envisioned by Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s Net Zero commitments, as recycling of UCO is one of the ways in which our Net Zero ambition and related targets can be achieved."

Maher Al Habsi, Managing Director, Wakud, added: “We are delighted to partner with Renaissance Services to convert UCO from the company’s operations in Oman into biodiesel, thereby increasing fuel efficiency, reducing carbon and minimising the release of dangerous pollutants like NOx and sulphur compounds."

Read more: Oman’s Wakud plans 10-fold increase in biofuel production capacity

Deal inked for first solar-powered biodiesel refinery in Oman



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.