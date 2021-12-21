MUSCAT: Local oilfield services contractor Al Shawamikh Oil Services has signed an agreement with Omani biodiesel producer Wakud for installation of a solar energy system to power latter’s first biodiesel refinery established in Khazaen Economic City in the Wilayat of Barka. Implementation of this project will give Wakud the distinction of being the first facility of its type regionally and globally powered by solar energy.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Dr Aflah al Hadhrami, CEO of Al Shawamikh Oil Services, and Maher al Habsi, CEO of Wakud, on Monday.

Oman’s first biodiesel refinery, Wakud is set to scale up production and sale of local biodiesel. Wakud's plant utilises locally collected cooking oil turning waste into biodiesel.

“Our company will install the solar energy system for Wakud to produce environmentally friendly biofuel in Khazaen Economic City. The agreement is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040,” Hadhrami said on the occasion of the agreement signing.

“The Sultanate of Oman seeks to boost the contribution of renewable energy by 20 per cent by 2030.”

In line with the Paris Climate Agreement, the Sultanate of Oman has started conducting studies and implementing plans to achieve optimal energy use and focus on the development of renewable energy projects to support economic diversification plans and promote sustainable energy.

“Our agreement aims to support renewable energy projects in accordance with Oman Vision 2040. We chose Al Shawamikh Oil Services to implement this solar energy project for the plant because of its pioneering experience in this field and its management’s constant endeavour to support new projects in the sultanate,” Al Habsi added.