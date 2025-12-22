Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday after ​the U.S. intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters.

Brent crude futures ⁠rose 44 cents, or 0.73%, to $60.91 per barrel by 0141 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ⁠crude rose ‌40 cents, or 0.71%, to $56.92.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, in what would be the ⁠second such operation over the weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful, officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The rebound in oil prices has been sparked by geopolitical developments starting with U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a "total and complete" blockade ⁠on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers and subsequent ​developments there, followed by reports of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Mediterranean ‍Sea, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.

"The market is losing hope that the U.S.-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks will reach a ​lasting agreement any time soon," said Sycamore.

"These developments are helping to offset ongoing oversupply concerns, and combined with the false break lower last week which has caught the market on the wrong foot, the balance of risks is very close to shifting back toward the upside in crude oil."

Brent and WTI were down about 1% last week after both crude benchmarks fell about 4% in the week of December 8.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday talks between U.S., European and Ukrainian officials over the past three days in Florida aimed at ⁠ending Russia's war in Ukraine had focused on aligning positions. ‌Those meetings and separate talks with Russian negotiators had been productive, he said.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that changes made by the ‌Europeans and Ukraine ⁠to U.S. proposals for an end to the war in Ukraine did not improve prospects for ⁠peace.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sonali Paul)