Barka: The volume of investments attracted by Khazaen Economic City in Barka till the end of June 2023 stood at OMR316 ($821 million). Statistics issued by Khazaen Economic City showed that the value of foreign investments amounted to OMR186 million, while the value of local investments amounted to OMR130 million.

The statistics further showed that the total number of nationalities invested in the city are 16, the number of signed agreements reached 100, the number of projects under construction reached 23, and the number of direct job opportunities reached 300 for national cadres in various sectors. Khazaen Economic City explained that the most prominent investments are in the logistics as the total value of investments in this sector amounted to OMR60 million, while the number of agreements reached 20. As many as 10 agreements were signed in the food sector with an investment volume of OMR87 million.

Meanwhile, the agreements signed in the industrial sector amounted to OMR92 million for 65 investment agreements.

As for the pacts signed in the pharmaceutical sector, they amounted to 5 with an investment of OMR77 million.