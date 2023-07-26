Muscat: Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), an affiliate of Asyad Group, signed a new service agreement with the National Mineral Water Company (Tanuf) to provide storage, transport and handling services through KDP’s top-notch facilities.

With this agreement, Tanuf will capitalise on Asyad Group’s state-of-the-art integrated logistics ecosystem through KDP, reducing distribution times and logistics costs. Tanuf will also leverage KDP’s strategic location in proximity to Oman’s major consumer hubs, commercial ports and Muscat International Airport to optimise transportation and storage operations.

KDP’s partnership with Tanuf is further proof of the port’s vital role in the domestic supply chain, boasting an integrated logistics offering and comprehensive infrastructure that encompasses developed storage facilities and advanced technical capabilities. Situated in Oman’s flagship Khazaen Economic City (KEC), KDP is ideally positioned to meet the local market’s demand, in line with Asyad’s commitment to empowering Oman’s private sector with unparalleled access to major regional and global markets.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Saad Ramadhan Bait Nasib, Executive Director of KDP, stated: "Our partnership with Tanuf showcases our unwavering commitment to putting our enhanced value proposition at the service of local producers looking to bolster their commercial activities and improve their competitiveness and efficiency. This reflects Asyad Group’s consistent efforts toward enhancing Oman’s national food security through its integrated assets and targeted partnerships. Keeping pace with Asyad’s strategy, KDP will continue to seek out enabling partnerships and improve its offering to position itself as a pivotal trade hub across industries.”

Abdel Nasser Al Daissy, General Director of Tanuf, said: “We are excited about this partnership with KDP, as it provides us with vital access to a world-class infrastructure network and a wide array of integrated logistics services. With KDP by our side, Tanuf can now take full advantage of Oman’s strategic geographic location to tap into thriving regional and global markets.”

As Oman’s first land port, KDP covers in its initial phase an area of 100,000 sqm in South Al Batinah and has witnessed remarkable progress in business and operations since its launch in 2021. Today, it features an annual handling capacity of 70,000 containers.

KDP continues to improve its value proposition and attract local and global customers, in line with Asyad Group’s strategy of supporting the private sector and enabling Oman’s various industries, thereby cementing Oman’s standing as a prominent manufacturing and distribution centre and a key global logistics hub.