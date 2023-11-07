Oman-based Hyport Coordination Company (HYPORT) is expected to award the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract for its Hyport Duqm green hydrogen and ammonia project by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The PMC tender was issued on 12 September 2023 with the technical and commercial tender submission scheduled on 4 October 2023. The PMC contract is expected to be awarded by December 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The winning bidder is expected to provide technical support to develop and execute the project, including design review and project management during the FEED phase and technical support for procurement, the source said.

He said under terms of the tender, the preferred contractor in the FEED tender will not be considered for the PMC tender. Only when a bidder satisfies Hyport’s technical, financial and commercial requirements will the contract be awarded.

Hyport Duqm is being developed on an area of 150 square kilometres in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

In June 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that the consortium of Belgium-based DEME and Oman-based OQ is set to begin detailed engineering on Hyport Duqm project. The project’s first phase is set to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

The initial phase is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.