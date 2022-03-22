Muscat: Green waste generated at the Muscat International Airport will soon be sent to the Kala Compost Plant for processing.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Oman Airports and the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) on Tuesday.

"Emphasising the role in maximising the sustainable value of environmental resources, Oman Airports signs an MOU with Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company to supply green waste generated at Muscat International Airport to Kala Compost Plant," Oman Airports said in a statement.