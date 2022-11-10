The Netherlands has expressed hope that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman, signed earlier this week, will facilitate, among other goals, the import of green hydrogen from Oman.

Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, signed the MoU with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the COP27 Summit taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.

The goal to secure green hydrogen supplies from Oman was made clear in a statement issued by Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten following the MoU signing.

“I am very happy with this step. In the long run, the Netherlands can start importing green hydrogen from Oman to meet the increasing demand here,” Jetten noted in the statement.

Importantly, the MoU commits the two sides to cooperating across key areas of the green hydrogen value chain. It urges both sides to facilitate the efforts of companies operating in either country to “identify export and import corridors for green hydrogen, associated fuel sources and raw materials between the two countries as a gateway to Europe”.

Additionally, the two countries will “consider potential interest and the interest of industries in the full value chain of green hydrogen”. Both Oman and the Netherlands will facilitate interactions between the various bodies responsible for implementing the energy policy with the aim of sharing knowledge and information about green hydrogen.

Besides, both countries will explore “cooperation and investment opportunities in import and export facilities for clean and locally produced hydrogen”. They will also cooperate in the application of standards and certifications for green hydrogen.

The MoU builds on a series of high-level interactions between the two countries this year. In June, Oman’s Embassy in the Netherlands, the Municipal Council of Amsterdam and the management of Port of Amsterdam held a meeting to discuss opportunities for cooperation between Oman and the Port of Amsterdam. The meeting also explored the potential for setting up joint ventures in green hydrogen, logistics and ports infrastructures.

Last month, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), led an official Omani delegation on a visit to the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The two sides discussed avenues for joint cooperation between Port of Sohar, Port of Rotterdam and the free zones in the Sultanate of Oman. They also discussed ways harness renewable energy for the production and export of green hydrogen.

