Saudi-based National Gypsum Company has signed an agreement with China's LVJOE Machinery Manufacturing Group for the development and modernisation of its production line at Riyadh factory.

As per the SAR30 million ($8 million) agreement, the LVJOE Machinery Manufacturing will complete the upgradion work within nine months, said National Gypsum Company in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

On completion, the plant will boast the latest technical advancements and a production capacity of 15 million sq m gypsum per annum, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

