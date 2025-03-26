Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, and Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, recently met with Ayman El-Ashry, President of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce and Chairperson of Ashry Steel Group, to discuss strategies for advancing Egypt’s iron and steel industry.

The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities in the iron and steel sector, with particular attention given to production capacities and technological advancements that could attract new investments in the near future. The discussions also emphasized efforts to transition to a green economy, highlighting the integration of renewable energy sources into energy-intensive industries like iron and steel to reduce carbon emissions and meet international and EU environmental standards.

Al-Wazir emphasized the strategic importance of the iron and steel industry, noting its vital role in supporting key sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and engineering. He also highlighted the industry’s contribution to local manufacturing, import substitution, added value, and export growth, marking it as a priority for the Ministry of Industry.

Ayman El-Ashry commended the government’s ongoing efforts to support the private sector across various industrial fields, reinforcing the growth of Egypt’s local economy.

