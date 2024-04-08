Saudi-based Ladun Investment Company has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Built Industrial Company - has secured a contract worth SAR348.4 million ($93 million) from Presidency of State Security for a major project in capital Riyadh.

As per the deal, Built Industrial Company will be providing architectural, electrical and mechanical works for a security building at the Naif Security Complex in Riyadh, said Ladun in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire contract work will be completed within a two-year period, it added.

