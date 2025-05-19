Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of redevelopment plans for the former Imbaba Airport site and the Aziz Ezzat area in Giza.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny; Giza Governor Adel El-Naggar; Chairperson of the Urban Development Fund Khaled Siddiq; and senior officials from relevant government bodies.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach to upgrading unplanned urban areas. He emphasized the need to improve service quality, diversify amenities, and make better use of public parks, all in alignment with Egypt’s broader urban development strategy.

Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny presented an update on the Imbaba Airport redevelopment project, noting that rehabilitation is underway for 117 residential buildings. To date, external façades of 93 buildings have been refurbished—an 80% completion rate. Drainage and water testing, along with defect repairs, have been finalized in 100 buildings, representing 85.5% completion. Full renovations have been completed in 37 buildings, and electricity services have been activated in 18. The Minister also highlighted the investment potential linked to the project.

El-Sherbiny further discussed plans for “Giza Park,” emphasizing the goal of maximizing the value of its prime location. Proposals include enhancing visitor services, transforming an adjacent building into a cultural center, upgrading infrastructure and green spaces, and allocating space for seasonal exhibitions to support government programs for productive families.

Khaled Siddiq, Chairperson of the Urban Development Fund, provided an overview of efforts to redevelop the Kitkat district, which spans 351 feddans, including the 42-feddan Aziz Ezzat housing area. He described the Kitkat area as an unplanned district comprising public housing, educational, and industrial facilities in urgent need of comprehensive re-planning. Siddiq confirmed ongoing coordination with the Giza Governorate to develop an operational framework for the area’s redesign.

Governor Adel El-Naggar also reviewed the governorate’s coordinated efforts with relevant authorities to advance the redevelopment of both the Imbaba Airport site and the Aziz Ezzat area.

