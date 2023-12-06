MUSCAT: South Korea is hosting a key hydrogen forum in Muscat on December 12, 2023 that seeks to capitalize on commitments by a number of Korean firms to participate in Oman’s massive green hydrogen production industry.

The ‘2nd Korea-Oman Green Hydrogen Strategic Forum 2023’ will take place on the sidelines of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) Conference and Exhibition – the preeminent showcase of the Sultanate of Oman’s green hydrogen ambitions – to be held during December 12 – 14, 2023. While GHSO 2023 will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the Korean forum will take place at the nearby Crowne Plaza Hotel OCEC.

Underscoring the significance of Oman’s green hydrogen industry for Korea, a high-level delegation of government officials, as well as top executives of leading Korean energy, infrastructure and automotive giants will be presenting at the forum.

The line-up includes Seungyup Lee, Vice President of GS Energy; Kwangho Lee, Regional Representative of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Middle East and CIS; Nabil Nachi, Head of MEA CV New Business of Hyundai Motor, and Dr. Chang-Keun Yi, President of Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER). Kiejoo Kim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate of Oman, will be addressing the event as well.

Presenting from Oman are: Dr Firas al Abduwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen, Ministry of Energy and Minerals; Eng Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director – HYDROM; Dr Rashid al Abri, Director of the Sustainable Energy Research Center, Sultan Qaboos University; Dr Abdullah al Abri, Energy & Investment Consultant, IEA; and Dr Khalil al Hanashi, Senior Energy Renewal Advisor, The National Hydrogen Alliance (HY-FLY).

“The Forum is aimed at increasing the level of understanding of strategies and policies of Korea and Oman and at pursuing broader scope of mutual collaboration of stakeholders,” said the Korean Embassy in an accompanying note.

“It intends to attract participation and engagement of Korean and Omani stakeholders from public, industrial, research and academic sectors as well as from the international organizations including Korean firms that constitute a part of a value chain of hydrogen sector.”

Already the building blocks of a promising partnership in green hydrogen development have been set in place between the two countries. In June, a consortium jointly helmed by Korean steel giant POSCO and French energy utility Engie was awarded a 340 km2 land block in Duqm to develop a major green hydrogen and ammonia project. It centres on the production of 220,000 tonnes of green hydrogen with renewable energy coming from a 5 GW upstream complex. All of this output is targeted for export to POSCO’s steel mills in Korea.

Other partners in the consortium are Samsung Engineering, Korea East-West Power Co. (EWP), Korea Southern Power Co. (KOSPO), and FutureTech Energy Ventures Company Ltd (a unit of PTTEP).

Additionally, both countries have pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation in the establishment of green hydrogen infrastructure, installation of hydrogen charging stations, expansion of hydrogen commercial vehicles and development of waste-to-energy businesses.

“The partnership between Korea and Oman in the green hydrogen sector offers substantial and mutual gains, leveraging each other's strengths and capacities. The bilateral partnership will extend to stakeholders in the green hydrogen industry at regional and global levels, contributing to the fulfillment of zero-carbon emissions by 2050 and the pursuit of a new paradigm of energy security,” the Korean Embassy added.

