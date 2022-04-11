Muscat – Khazaen Economic City has signed two deals to set up a cement factory and a steel industries factory at the integrated economic city.

Khazaen Economic City on Sunday signed an agreement with Al Janabi International Investment Company to establish a factory to produce cement products with an investment of RO2mn for the first phase. The project will be set up on a total area of 5,000 square meters.

Another agreement was signed between Khazaen Economic City and Moayyad Omair Investment Company to establish a factory for steel industries worth RO1.5mn for the first phase. The project will be set up on a total area of 7,500 square meters.

This factory for steel industries, which will target the local and regional markets, aims to produce 4,000 tons of steel structures monthly.

