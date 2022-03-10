AMMAN — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Mohammad Thneibat and Brazilian Ambassador to Jordan Ruy Amaral on Wednesday discussed Brazil's request for supplies of raw phosphate, DAP fertiliser and other products.

During the meeting, which was attended by counselor at the Brazilian embassy Jose Ferreira, Thneibat and Amaral stressed the "deep-rooted" relations between the countries in various fields, and the importance of developing them to serve mutual interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Thneibat stressed the JPMC's readiness to supply Brazil with its needs of phosphate and fertilisers, and sign an agreement with the Brazilian side in this regard.

The chairman also expressed the JPMC's readiness to establish joint projects with the Brazilian side in the Aqaba region, or areas within the company's operations to produce fertilisers of all kinds, provided that production is exported to the Brazilian market.

Thneibat briefed the Brazilian envoy on the current discussions between the JPMC and the Brazilian company to supply Brazil with Jordanian phosphate and fertilisers, inviting the Brazilian side to send a delegation to visit the JPMC facilities and check on their work.

Amaral praised the JPMC's willingness to secure Brazil’s needs for phosphate fertilisers, welcoming the idea of establishing joint schemes.

In this regard, the diplomat said he would convey these proposals to his country's competent authorities, which would serve the Brazilian market and meet its phosphate needs.

He also expressed his readiness to arrange a Brazilian delegation's visit to JPMC in response to the company's invitation.

JPMC CEO Abdulwahab Rawad said that the company is working to supply the Brazilian market with raw phosphate, and is ready to expand the export volume according to Brazilian requests and needs.