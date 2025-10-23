AMMAN — Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chairman Shadi Majali, met on Wednesday with a South Korean investment delegation to discuss establishing a steel-pipe production project in the zone, aimed at supporting industrial development and attracting "high-quality" investment.

During the meeting, Majali reviewed the ASEZA's key investment opportunities and incentives, including its strategic location, free-trade agreements and advanced infrastructure and logistics that position Aqaba as a regional export and logistics hub.

He stressed that Aqaba’s strategic plan seeks to transform the city into a "fully integrated industrial and logistics centre," in line with His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to stimulate the business environment, attract targeted investment and create new job opportunities for the local community.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Korean delegation visited the Aqaba Development Corporation and toured lands proposed for the project covering approximately 112 dunams ahead of completing the technical and economic feasibility studies for the envisaged industrial plant.

The meeting, which is part of the wider economic and diplomatic cooperation between ASEZA and the Korean Embassy in Amman, aims at promoting the zone in South Korea and reinforcing its image as a leading regional destination for investment in industry, trade and tourism.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

