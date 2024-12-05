Jordan expects to produce 600,000 tonnes of green hydrogen in 2030 and output could surge to 3.4 million tonnes by 2050, a Jordanian official has said.

Investments in this industry over the next few years following the signing of MoUs with several foreign firms will catapult Jordan to the forefront of green hydrogen and ammonia producers, said Amani Al-Azzam, Secretary General of the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

She told an energy conference in Brussels on Wednesday that Amman managed to expand renewables in its energy mix from just 1 percent a decade ago to 27 percent at present and the level is expected to exceed 30 percent in 2030.

“Jordan is also planning to become a key player in the green hydrogen and ammonia market with production possibly reaching 600,000 tonnes in 2030….output could be increased to nearly 3.4 million tonnes by 2050,” Azzam said in her address, carried by Adductor and other Jordanian publications on Thursday.

Without providing details, she also revealed an imminent project for pumped storage that will allow Jordan to better manage its renewable energy resources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

