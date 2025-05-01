DUBAI: Tourists from the United Arab Emirates, including both citizens and residents, account for between 25 and 30 percent of all Gulf visitors to Germany, representing the largest share among GCC countries.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO GCC), told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 that Germany’s participation in this year’s exhibition features a broad representation of 27 exhibitors from across the tourism sector. These include destinations such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Munich, as well as hotels of various categories, medical centres, destination management companies, and luxury shopping outlets.

She emphasised the significance of the GCC market to Germany’s tourism sector, particularly the UAE, noting that around half a million visitors from the GCC travelled to Germany in 2024, generating 1.2 million overnight stays. This reflects continued growth and increasing demand for German destinations.

Sofo anticipated a stronger performance in 2025 and beyond, supported by enhanced air connectivity, notably the launch of a new route between Abu Dhabi and Berlin by Eurowings – the first direct connection between the two capitals.

Jens Ihsen, Managinf Director of Visit Düsseldorf, said the city’s tourism strategy is focused on attracting visitors from GCC countries. Düsseldorf ranks as the third most-visited German destination for Gulf tourists, after Munich and Frankfurt.

He added that the UAE accounted for the largest share of visitors to Düsseldorf, which offers a blend of medical and leisure tourism, and is known as a welcoming destination for families and lovers of culture and the arts. Gulf tourists are also the highest spenders in Düsseldorf, with the average visitor spending around €900 per day, followed by markets such as China.

Ihsen affirmed that sustainability remains a top priority for the city, which aims to become carbon neutral by 2035, strengthening its position as a responsible tourism destination.

He also highlighted the significance of Arabian Travel Market as a platform for showcasing tourism potential and building partnerships, particularly in the areas of medical tourism, conferences and preventive healthcare, which are of growing interest to regional visitors.