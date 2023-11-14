Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Monday with Kawar Energy Company, Philadelphia Solar Energy Company, Amarenco MENA Services and German company Enertrag to develop green hydrogen projects in the Arab country.

Jordan-based Kawar Company aims to produce 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of green ammonia, while local company Philadelphia expects to generate 100,000-200,000 tpa of green ammonia. The MoU with German company Enertrag is to produce 200,000 tpa green ammonia while that with Amarenco aims to produce 1 million tpa of ammonia, Jordan’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

These companies will conduct feasibility studies over for a year for the green hydrogen projects after which the Ministry expects to sign framework agreements with them.

The country had previously signed three MoUs and expects to sign five more MoUs during COP28 in the UAE this month, the statement added.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

