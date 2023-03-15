PHOTO
Japanese flying taxi company SkyDrive to test its vehicles in Dubai
Agreement with VPorts will allow SkyDrive secure air traffic corridor for testing its electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles in Dubai
March 15, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022