Iraq is planning to launch a Blue Ammonia project as part of a strategy to diversify its oil-dependent economy, the chairman of National Investment Commission (NIC) said.



Haidar Makki told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Tuesday that the project is expected to support industrial growth and deliver substantial economic benefits. adding that will be shared once they are finalised.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

